Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Boosted by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.91 and its 200 day moving average is $507.94. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.52 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.