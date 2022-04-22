Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lifted by Analyst

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $624.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $40.53 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

In other news, COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $894,861.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

