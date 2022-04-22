Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Raised by Raymond James (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.69. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$18.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

