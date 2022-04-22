Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Cut by Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.04 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
