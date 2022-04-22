Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted by KeyCorp

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

NYSE SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

