Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 345.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $543,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
