Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of THC opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 345.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $543,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.