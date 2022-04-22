Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Cut by William Blair

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

NYSE:TRV opened at $176.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.