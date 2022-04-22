Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Travelers Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $176.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

