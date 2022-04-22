Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reduced by Analyst

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Shares of WTFC opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.