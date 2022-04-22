Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.77.

LULU opened at $377.25 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.14 and a 200-day moving average of $376.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

