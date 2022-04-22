Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.48 million.

