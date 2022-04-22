Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

