Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Prologis, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

PLD opened at $170.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.01. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.