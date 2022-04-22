Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issued By Raymond James

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLD. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.68.

RGLD opened at $140.04 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

