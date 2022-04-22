Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Boosted by Analyst

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

NYSE HAL opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

