Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Lowered by KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNX. Raymond James cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.00 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

