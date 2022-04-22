Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

