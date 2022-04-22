Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of IBKR opened at $63.80 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,217,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $39,645,194. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.
About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.