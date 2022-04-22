Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $63.80 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,217,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $39,645,194. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

