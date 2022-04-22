Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Shares of APD opened at $251.14 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.