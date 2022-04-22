Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

NYSE:PPG opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

