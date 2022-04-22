Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Reduced by Analyst

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Twitter in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

NYSE TWTR opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Twitter by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

