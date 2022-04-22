Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. It registered revenue growth at CER across all geographies and both operating segments in the fourth quarter. Stronger-than-expected demand for COVID-19 testing solutions in the reported quarter also buoys optimism. The company witnessed improving trends for its non-COVID portfolio. Recent expansion in test menu and strategic collaborations are impressive. An increase in short-term cash level is an added plus. Further, the bullish full-year guidance for net sales and EPS is indicative that this growth momentum will continue. Over the past six months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, a rise in operating costs does not bode well for the company. A weak margin scenario is an added concern.”

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $2,365,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 446.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Qiagen by 681.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Qiagen by 62.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $267,905,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

