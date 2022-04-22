Qiagen (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Qiagen to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,994 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qiagen by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Qiagen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qiagen by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

