Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 123,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.56 per share, with a total value of $3,287,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,266,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after buying an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after buying an additional 1,002,423 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.