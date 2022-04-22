Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

XM stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 123,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.56 per share, with a total value of $3,287,065.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,266,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after buying an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,343,000 after buying an additional 1,002,423 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

