Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at JMP Securities

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 88.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XM. Barclays reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $10,788,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHR Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 660.7% during the 1st quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 823,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 715,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

