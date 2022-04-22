Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.428-$1.432 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.020 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on XM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,190. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,189,000 after purchasing an additional 315,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 977,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 211,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

