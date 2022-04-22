Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $22.43. 48,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 72,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

