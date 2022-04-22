Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $344-$346 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.54 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,190. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

