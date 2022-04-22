Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Lowered to $163.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

DGX opened at $141.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,261,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

