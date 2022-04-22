QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QNST opened at $10.71 on Friday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $584.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.95.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

