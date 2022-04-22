QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts recently commented on QNST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

QNST opened at $10.71 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $584.26 million, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $20,022,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $20,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after buying an additional 463,940 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $8,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 738.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 320,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

