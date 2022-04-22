QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QNST. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.26 million, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after buying an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.