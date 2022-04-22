RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of RADA stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.70.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.