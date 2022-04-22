RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

