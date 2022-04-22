Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

RAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAIN opened at $4.25 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.