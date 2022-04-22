Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 28,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

