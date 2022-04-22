Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.32.

TSE:LUN opened at C$12.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

