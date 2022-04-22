Raymond James Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $42.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.55.

GFL opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

