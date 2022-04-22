Raymond James Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$7.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.10.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.33. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.