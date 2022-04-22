Raymond James Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $285.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $244.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day moving average is $245.57. The stock has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Union Pacific by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.