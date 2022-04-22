Raymond James Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$12.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.67%.
About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
