Raymond James Comments on Russel Metals Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter.
TSE:RUS opened at C$35.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.97. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$27.59 and a twelve month high of C$37.57.
Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Recommended Stories
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.