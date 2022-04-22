Raymond James Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.10.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$10.35 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.57.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$591,483.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 332,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,989,289.71. Insiders have sold 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249 in the last three months.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

