Raymond James Cuts Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $70.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth about $2,280,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

