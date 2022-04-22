Raymond James Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $285.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $244.40 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.57.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

