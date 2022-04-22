Raymond James Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $125.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.68.
Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $136.01.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,252,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
