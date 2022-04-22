Raymond James Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $125.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.68.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,252,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

