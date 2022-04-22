Raymond James Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $142.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.86.

NYSE:RSG opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Republic Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

