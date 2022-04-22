Raymond James Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $142.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.