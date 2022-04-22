Raymond James Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $160.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

WCN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

