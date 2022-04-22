Raymond James Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $160.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.
WCN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.
Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
