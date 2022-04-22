Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

